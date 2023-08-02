The 'Linda McCartney Retrospective' wraps up soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The last day to visit the University of Arizona's "The Linda McCartney Retrospective" is Saturday, Aug. 5.

That's at the Center for Creative Photography, which is extending its gallery hours Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit highlights McCartney's career as a photographer, and her many ties to Tucson.

McCartney took up photography as a hobby while attending the University of Arizona in the early 1960's.

She became the first woman photographer to have an image featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

She and her husband Paul McCartney, later purchased a 151-acre ranch on the northeast side of Tucson.

Rebecca Senf is the chief curator at the Center for Creative Photography. She said the exhibit not only features McCartney as a photographer, but also who she was as a person.

"She was a musician. She was an animal activist and someone who loved desert southwest," Senf said. "And so the exhibition and the related exhibition has allowed us to really drive home what a remarkable woman she was."