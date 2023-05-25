Take a night tour through Sabino Canyon starting June 3

The Sabino Canyon Crawler, the shuttle that provides tours of Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, is bringing back its night ride program this summer.

Starting June 3, visitors can hop on one of two shuttles that will take them on the 7.4 mile round-trip into the canyon in the cool of the evening. Rides begin at 7:30 p.m. with the shuttles back at the visitor center by 9:30 p.m.

Each crawler can accommodate 56 people. The night rides will only take place on Saturdays and will run through October.

Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased online at www.SabinoCanyonCrawler.com

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area is located at 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road.