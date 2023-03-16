Watch Now
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are coming to the Valley this December

The rock music legends will perform at Chase Field
Stevie Nicks-Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP<br/>Billy Joel-Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Posted at 9:31 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 13:40:03-04

PHOENIX — Rock legends Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will perform at Chase Field this winter!

Billy Joel made the announcement himself on social media Thursday morning.

The artists will share the stage in Phoenix on Friday, December 8!

TICKET INFORMATION

  • Citi presale tickets will be available starting Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
  • “Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 10 p.m. Verizon customers will be notified through email,” read a press release sent to ABC15.
  • General sale tickets will be available starting Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

