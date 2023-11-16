Start your holiday shopping at the TMA's Downtown artisan market this weekend

Kick off your holiday shopping this weekend by perusing the 100-plus makers selling at the Fall Artisans Market, at the Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Makers dealing in pottery, glass, textiles, jewelry, crafts and more will be set up in the museum's courtyard 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

The market is a fundraiser for the museum organized by the TMA's Museum Store.

During those days, the museum itself will be offering pay-what-you-wish admission, where the amount you pay to enter will be up to you.

Some of the participating artisans at the market include, Juju & Moxie, purveyors of kitschy creations; Melrose Macrame, which deals in, you guessed it, macrame decor; and Blazing Canyon Studio, which makes art pottery.