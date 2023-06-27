Six Fourth of July fireworks displays taking place around Tucson next week

The starry skies above Tucson will soon be filled with bursts of reds, blues, yellows and purples, as Southern Arizona celebrates another year of American Independence.

The Tucson area has several fireworks displays in store this year.

Casino del Sol 29th Anniversary fireworks

The west-side casino, 5655 W. Valencia Road, is getting a head-start with its fireworks, opting to launch on Monday, July 3, starting at 9 p.m., rather than July 4.

The casino will also be celebrating its 29th anniversary. Enjoy the show from the grassy lawn of the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater. Admission is free.

Rancho Sahuarita Independence Day Celebration: Family, Friends and Freedom

The folks at Rancho Sahuarita are also choosing to celebrate the Fourth of July a day early, with an event set to take place at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, on Monday, July 3.

The evening runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature live music, food vendors, a kid’s zone and family entertainment. Admission is free.

City of Tucson 26th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

The crown jewel of Tucson-area Fourth of July celebrations, the city’s annual fireworks show atop Sentinel Peak begins at 9 p.m., weather permitting.

If you don’t have a relative who lives downtown with a nice big backyard from which to view, the city has several options for you, including in Parking Lot B on the west side of the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. The lot opens at 4 p.m. with food trucks on-site. Admission is free.

Additional designated viewing areas can be found at the City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress, for free, and at Mercado lots A and B at Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue, for $5 per vehicle.

The lots are for parking only. No tailgating is permitted.

Sentinel Peak, which is widely known as “A” Mountain, will be closed starting Monday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5 and 9 a.m.

Eastbound Interstate 10 exits at Congress and Star Pass/22nd Street will be closed July 4 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The westbound Interstate 10 exit at Congress will also be closed.

Visit the City of Tucson website for more information.

Marana’s Star-Spangled Spectacular

About 12 miles north, Marana will be holding its Star-Spangled Spectacular starting at 5 p.m. at Crossroads Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Bring a blanket and some lawn chairs and enjoy a variety of free attractions, including a car show, a splash pad, field games, exhibitors, a petting zoo, a creation station for kids and more than 35 food vendors.

Coolers, chairs and blankets are welcome. So are dogs, if they are leashed. Barbecuing and glass containers will not be allowed.

Oro Valley July Fourth Celebration

Oro Valley, Marana’s neighbor to the east, has its own fireworks program in store, with a July 4th celebration set for James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9.

Prior to the big show, the event will feature live entertainment from the band Heart and Soul and emcee Frank Powers. There will be jumping castles and bumper balls, face painting, a beer garden, lawn games and more. Added bonus: The Oro Valley Aquatic Center, located at the park, will be open until 8:30 p.m.

Coolers are permitted, but a wide range of items, including outside alcohol, glass containers, pets, smoking, personal fireworks, sparklers, and personal shade covers are not.

Fourth of July Diamonds in the Sky Celebration at Kino Sports Complex

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium will play host to the Sun Belt College Baseball League on July 4, with a fireworks display following the game.

Gates for the event open at 6 p.m. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:30. Admission is one nonperishable food item for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or a $1 donation.

Activities will be set up along the concourse during the game. There will also be inflatables for the kids. The concession stands will have $1 hot dogs and drink specials.