Shake your groove thing at this roller disco dance party

The MSA Annex goes back to the '70s on June 10 with a Spinnin' Wheels Roller Disco skate party set to be held in its open-air event space.

The gathering on wheels, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will feature both skating and dancing, set to the swinging hits of the 1970s hand-picked by longtime local DJ Herm.

The event is all-ages and admission is $10 per person, with children 5 and younger getting in for free.

Flam Chen, the circus art group whose umbrella organization, Many Mouths, One Stomach, puts on the annual All Souls Procession each November, is the group behind the June 10 party.

Spinnin' Wheels Roller Disco is one of several evening events taking place at the MSA Annex over the summer.

The Annex is located at 267 South Avenida del Convento.