Sculpture Tucson offers a feast for the eyes at annual show and sale

Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 13, 2024
More than 50 sculptors from here in Tucson and across the Southwest will be showcasing their work at this weekend's Sculpture Tucson Festival Show and Sale at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3420 E. River Road.

The annual event is a feast for the eyes, with sculpted works ranging in size from handheld to larger-than-life.

Jeff Timan of Sculpture Tucson said in a recently release press release that the festival gives local artists a platform where they can show their art.

Timan said it also "allows our community to come and see what brilliant talent exists right in our own backyard."

Food trucks will be on-site. Sculpture Tucson will hold a preview party on Friday, March 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets to that are $100 apiece and can be purchased through the Sculpture Tucson website.

The show and sale runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, and is free and open to the public.

