Screwbean Brewing Company, located just south of the University of Arizona at 103 N. Park Ave., is hosting a night market tonight (Thursday, May 23) from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Dubbed the Flower Moon Market, the evening event will feature ten local vendors, a Polaroid photo booth, a DIY full moon candle bar, and a mini-traveling apothecary.

Substance Diner will be slinging eats on-site. Beer, coffee, cocktails and mocktails will also be available.

Admission is free.