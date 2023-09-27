Road trip! John Mulaney to bring his comedy tour to Phoenix this December

PHOENIX — John Mulaney is headed to Phoenix, which means Tucson comedy fans might be spending New Year's Eve in the Valley of the Sun.

Mulaney will hit the stage at Arizona Financial Theatre on Dec. 31.

JUST ANNOUNCED - John Mulaney: In Concert!



Get presale tickets on Wednesday, 9/27 at 10am local, password = COMEDY



Tickets go on sale Friday, 9/29 at 10am local.https://t.co/ilVls10iTc pic.twitter.com/1fwgbrB32f — John Mulaney (@mulaney) September 26, 2023

IF YOU GO



Tickets

Presale begins Wednesday, Sept. 27.

General sale for the public is Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix



Keep this in mind

The show will be a phone-free experience - guests will put their cellphones/smart watches “in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," according to a news release for the tour.



