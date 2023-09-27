Watch Now
Road trip! John Mulaney to bring his comedy tour to Phoenix this December

Here's when tickets go on sale for the Valley tour stop
John Mulaney
Posted at 1:08 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 16:08:56-04

PHOENIX — John Mulaney is headed to Phoenix, which means Tucson comedy fans might be spending New Year's Eve in the Valley of the Sun.

Mulaney will hit the stage at Arizona Financial Theatre on Dec. 31.

IF YOU GO

  •  Tickets
    • Presale begins Wednesday, Sept. 27.
    • General sale for the public is Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com
  • Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
  •  Keep this in mind
    • The show will be a phone-free experience - guests will put their cellphones/smart watches “in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," according to a news release for the tour.

