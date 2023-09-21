Watch Now
Reid Park Zoo offering discounted day for first responders

First responders can enjoy the zoo with their family for just $1 per person Saturday, Setp. 23.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Reid Park Zoo is partnering with the Erik Hite Foundation to celebrate first responders.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, September 23rd: All first responders and their families will pay just $1 per person to visit the zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be snacks and giveaways. All you need is a badge or pay stub to participate.

