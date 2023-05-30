Pima Air & Space Museum brings back evening hours for summer

The Pima Air & Space Museum is extending its hours on select Saturdays in June and July as part of its summer Night Wings series.

The museum, with six hangars and more than 400 aircraft available for viewing, will be open an extra three hours, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 10, 24, and July 8 and 29. Normal summer hours, from June through September, are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Each Night Wings evening will have a specific theme. On June 10, the theme will be "Pets and Planes," an opportunity to bring your dogs for a visit, or maybe adopt a new furry friend from local rescues in attendance, including Hermitage Cat Shelter, Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue, Pathways for Paws and Rebels Misfits Rescues.

There will also be themed scavenger hunts and activities for kids.

Future themes include, Astronomy Night on June 24, Photography and Art Night on July 8 and Drones and RC Planes Night on July 29.

Admission to Night Wings is $10, with children 12 and younger getting in for free. Tickets may be purchased at the door

Pima Air & Space is located at 6000 E. Valencia Road. Visit https://pimaair.org/night-wings/ for more information.