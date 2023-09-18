Old haunts in the Old West: Mescal Movie Set hosts paranormal investigation

Many a brave cowboy have fallen at the Mescal Movie Set...at least on film.

The Cochise County set, used in more than 100 movie and television Westerns, including "Tombstone," "The Quick and the Dead," and "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean," has seen its share of gun slinging take-downs and outlaw hangings.

But on Oct. 7, it will take on a new role: as a ghost hunter's paradise.

The Tucson Ghost Company is partnering with Mescal Movie Set to provide an on-site interactive paranormal investigation. Participants will be given ghost meters, cell sensors, rad detectors and thermostats to see if those things bumping in the night in Mescal are not just rattlesnakes.

The evening will run from 8 to 10 p.m. and the cost is $45 per person in advance through mescalmovieset.com. All proceeds from the evening will go toward further renovations to the set.

Participants must be 14 or older and anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. For a full set of rules, visit www.MescalMovieSet.comor call 520-255-6662.