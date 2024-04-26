No weekend plans? Check out these upcoming Tucson events

From classic Western melodies to festival fun for the kids, Tucson has plenty for you to do this weekend.

Evenings at Yume Japanese Gardens

April 26 & 27 | 6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Don't miss the last "Evenings at Yume" of the season. The gardens will be lantern and candle-lit, accompanied by traditional Japanese music and dance performances. Takoyaki Balls food truck will also be on-site. The gardens are at 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Tickets are available for purchase at yumegardens.org.

Sons of Pioneers concert at Old Tucson

April 26-28 | 7:00 p.m.

The award-winning Western music group is performing at Old Tucson Friday through Sunday. Big Jake's and Grand Palace Saloon will be serving food and drinks all weekend.

Tickets run $39-65. Old Tucson is at 201 S. Kinney Road. Buy at oldtucson.com.

13th Annual Children's Day Festival at Children's Museum Tucson

April 27 | 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy live music, dance performances, engaging activities, food and more. Admission to the museum is free all day. The museum is at 200 S. Sixth Ave., downtown.

Mozart Opera at Linda Rondstat Music Hall

April 27 & 28| 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Immerse yourself in Mozart's "Don Giovanni," which is considered one of the most enduring operas in history. The Hall is located at 260 S. Church Ave.

Find tickets at azopera.org.