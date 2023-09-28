Nightmares come alive at these Tucson-area haunted houses

Tucson doesn't mess around when it comes to the Halloween season.

Beyond brisk pumpkin and candy sales, and a Spirit Halloween Store every five feet, the city has several full-on haunted house experiences geared toward Southern Arizona's most enthusiastic scare-seekers.

The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

If having the crap scared out of you is your thing, pack an extra pair of underwear and head to The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road.

Set in the old Farmer John meat-packing plant, this haunted adventure guarantees jump scares from an array of beasties and yugglies and turnover uglies, all of which will haunt the dreams of you and your loved ones for months to come.

The Slaughterhouse boasts 50 horror-themed rooms, including an infested sewer and a Necropolis graveyard.

It launches Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. and runs Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 3. Ticket prices start at $29. The Slaughterhouse recommends the experience for ages 13 or older. slaughterhousetucson.com

Nightfall at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

By day, Old Tucson is a throwback to Arizona's Wild West days and an homage to the city's movie-making history.

By night, at least from Sept. 29 through Nov. 1, the amusement park is nightmare central with five new haunted mazes, four new scare zones, two Halloween stunt shows, a seance and other spooky activities for the season.

Nightfall runs from Thursdays to Sundays and tickets start at $35 (depending on when you go). It launches at 5:30 p.m. Friday night.

Terror in the Corn, 11820 W. Marana Road

Looking for an a-maize-ing Halloween experience? Head to Marana's Terror in the Corn, starting this Friday, Oct. 6.

Get lost in a gigantic corn maze full of scares and in the dark. The terror, running weekends through Oct. 31, also features a zombie shootout, an escape room and a nightmare bayou.

Terror in the Corn runs from 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. every other day. General admission is $28. For a full schedule, visit tucsonterrorinthecorn.com.