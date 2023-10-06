Watch Now
National Night Out event on west side connects local law enforcement, community

National Night Out
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Enjoy cold ice cream and live music, while getting to know local law enforcement, at Midvale Park's National Night Out, happening at Grijalva Elementary School, tonight, Oct. 6, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

National Night Out is a national campaign that promotes police-community partnerships with neighborhoods and associations across the country.

The event first launched in Philadelphia in 1984 and usually takes place on the first Tuesday in August.

Midvale Park's National Night Out event is free. Grijalva Elementary School is at 1795 W Drexel Road.

