Marana Pumpkin Patch preps for tens of thousands of visitors

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're officially in October and with that comes several fall events. If you're thinking about where to get a pumpkin this year, the town of Marana is ramping up for tens of thousands of pumpkin-seeking visitors.

The Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival is located off Trico Road near the Pinal Airpark. They open this Saturday, Oct. 7th.

The property is massive with enough to keep every member of the family busy.

KGUN 9's Denelle Veselik spoke with the owner Jon Post, who says he never imagined his small pumpkin patch would turn into a Marana landmark:

"My primary business is commercial agriculture. And I farm 6,000 acres here in Marana, and then right in 2008-2009...I thought well I need to find something else to do."

Post continued: "I thought that 'hey, if 10,000 people come out and pick a pumpkin that would be pretty cool'. And it certainly exceeded my expectations and it's been doing so every year."

From food, rides, animals and pumpkins there is a little bit of something for everyone in the family.

Discounted tickets are available online at $20.

For more information about the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, click here.