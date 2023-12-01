Looking for holiday cheer this weekend? Try some of these Tucson-area events

It's December 1.

Thanksgiving is over and we are barreling full steam ahead toward the New Year with an onslaught of holiday events happening in Tucson from now until Christmas.

Your options are plentiful. Kick off the month with some of these festive activities taking place in the next week.

Already started

Lights Up! A Festival of Illumination

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Thousands of colorful lights illuminate the trees, cacti and all manner of plant life in this visual feast imagined by public garden landscape artist Tres Fromme. Tickets are sold for specific timeslots starting at 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for kids, 4-17.

Enchanted Snowfall and La Encantada

La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

The snow is already falling at La Encantada, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 23. Bring the kids to enjoy white stuff in the courtyard from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Blanco Tacos & Tequila will be there providing complimentary hot chocolate, and there is live entertainment from 6:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. Admission is free.

DEC. 1

Holiday Nights 2023

Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

Another garden spectacle for folks on the Northwest side of town, Holiday Nights has plenty to offer, Dec. 1-16, including live music, artisan vendors, cookies, hot cocoa and hot apple cider for purchase, and Santa sightings for the kids. Members’ Night is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Public nights are each Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 16. Admission is $20 GA with discounts available.

Christmas at Canoa

Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley

Enjoy the holidays at the historic Canoa Ranch, as it celebrates the season each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Every weekend provides something different. This weekend the brass choir from the Green Valley Concert Band will perform Friday through Sunday. Activities run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Dec. 2

ZooLights Holiday Magic 2023

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Reid Park Zoo is just as well known for its events that don’t involve the animals in its care as the events that do. ZooLights, for example, dresses the entire park in colorful lights for the holidays, with Santa Claus on site, an Arctic Zone, live music and hot cocoa available at the Zoo Café. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 through Jan. 7. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-14, with discounts available.

Town of Marana Presents: Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting

Marana Municipal Center, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, Marana

Marana is going all out on the holiday cheer this year, with its holiday festival on Dec. 2. This family friendly event will have photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a mistletoe market featuring local artisans, community performances, more than 30 food trucks and food vendors, and a letters to Santa station. Added bonus: The town will be lighting its brand new 45-foot-tall tree, the largest municipal tree in the state of Arizona, at 6 p.m. with an encore at 8:30 p.m. The fun runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Oro Valley Festival of the Arts & Holiday Tree Lighting

Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Oro Valley will be holding its own holiday festival, The Festival of the Arts, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will include carolers, a Santa parade and more than 150 local artisans selling their wares. Tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Luminaria Nights de Tubac

9 Plaza Road, Tubac

Luminarias will light up Tubac in the evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, during its annual Luminaria Nights. The shops in Tubac will stay open longer for the event and Mrs. Claus will be collecting letters to take back to Santa at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Luminaria Nights will also feature live music.

The Magic of Christmas: Christmas Light Parade

Downtown Nogales

If you find yourself closer to the Border, this Saturday, Dec. 2, consider the Christmas Light Parade taking place in Downtown Nogales starting at 6 p.m. The procession includes floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches and civic groups. It will also feature fire engines, marching bands, and, of course, Santa Claus. Admission is free.

Seasons Screenings

Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.

Reveille Men’s Chorus will be singing seasonal selections from Christmas movie classics this Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Leo Rich Theater, Downtown. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Dec. 3

A Very Merry Christmas Tea Party

Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

The folks at Trail Dust Town are opening the Savoy Opera House for a two-hour Christmas Tea Party from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event will include drinks and snacks, Santa Claus and holiday characters. Tickets, ranging from $10 to $40, will include unlimited amusement rides, including a special Christmas Express train ride.

Chanukah & Artisan Market

Kol Ami Synagogue, 225 N. Country Club Road

WKA Judaica Shop will be hosting an artisan market on Sunday, Dec. 3, offering “everything you might need for Chanukah” created by local makers. The event starts at 9 a.m. Admission is free.

Dec. 5

Pet Photo Night with Santa

La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Pets like presents, too. Take your favorite fur babies to La Encantada on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and get them photographed with Mr. Present himself: Santa Claus. Shoot times are between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can also catch photos with Santa on Dec. 12 and 19.