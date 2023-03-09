Local Ukraine community hosting fundraiser, egg decorating events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two events will be held focusing on Ukrainian traditions such as egg decorating, as well as hosting a fundraiser.

A Sonoita Fundraiser with Ukrainian food and arts is set for March 11 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

This free event will feature live music from local bands, along with a silent and live auction.

Ukrainian-American Society of Arizona

The public is invited to a Pysanky Workshop March 18 to learn how to decorate eggs using traditional Ukrainian techniques.

Using the "batik" technique, artists can practice egg decorating by using wax and colored vegetable dyes while learning about the meaning of Easter.

Registration starts at $25 for adults and is free for children. The Pysanky Workshop runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 715 W. Vanover Rd.

More information can be found on their website.

