Popular children's book illustrator and author Adam Rex will be reading and signing books at the Littlest Bookshop, 5011 E. Fifth St., on Saturday, June 3.

Rex has been illustrating books since the early 2000s. His book, "Frankenstein Makes a Sandwich," which he illustrated and wrote, was a New York Time's best seller in 2006.

Rex will be at the shop starting at 3 p.m. Visit the Littlest Bookshop website for more information.