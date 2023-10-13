Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

Kids can 'rescue' a stuffed animal at wildlife center's open house on east side

Baby javelina at Tucson Wildlife Center
Tucson Wildlife Center
Baby javelina at Tucson Wildlife Center
Posted at 3:27 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 18:27:15-04

Tucson Wildlife Center will hold an open house on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the first time since the COVID pandemic began in 2019.

The state-of-the-art wildlife rescue hospital and rehabilitation center is celebrating its 25th year. To mark the occasion, it will have a variety of activities for kids, including "rescue" simulations using stuffed animals, crafts, face-painting and refreshments.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The wildlife center is the only rescue hospital of its kind in Southern Arizona, according to press materials.

Stuffed animals and crafts are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. The wildlife center is on the far east side, 13275 E. Speedway.

Call 1-520-290-9453 or visit The Tucson Wildlife Center for more information on the center's mission.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!