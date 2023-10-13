Kids can 'rescue' a stuffed animal at wildlife center's open house on east side

Tucson Wildlife Center will hold an open house on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the first time since the COVID pandemic began in 2019.

The state-of-the-art wildlife rescue hospital and rehabilitation center is celebrating its 25th year. To mark the occasion, it will have a variety of activities for kids, including "rescue" simulations using stuffed animals, crafts, face-painting and refreshments.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The wildlife center is the only rescue hospital of its kind in Southern Arizona, according to press materials.

Stuffed animals and crafts are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis. The wildlife center is on the far east side, 13275 E. Speedway.

Call 1-520-290-9453 or visit The Tucson Wildlife Center for more information on the center's mission.