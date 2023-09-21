Inaugural Indigenous Night Market set to take place Friday near downtown

More than 25 makers will be in attendance at the inaugural Indigenous Market, set to take place at The Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St., this Friday night, September 22.

The evening event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature everything from contemporary Native American art works to fry bread dishes.

Among the sellers: jewelry maker Beaded Plume, a Hiaki Yoeme family owned company, Flowing Waters Soap Co., and Tohono Gourds gourd artists.

The market runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. More information here.