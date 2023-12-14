Holiday activities this weekend for you and your out-of-town visitors

We are halfway through December and a little more than a week away from the big day (Christmas!).

Santa Claus is coming to town...but so are your siblings, parents, cousins, aunts and uncles.

They will want to do things. Holiday things. And you, as their host and resident of this desert hamlet, are the person to take them.

Need some inspiration? Here are some options for this weekend:

Downtown Parade of Lights

Parade starts at 17th and Stone Avenue; downtownparadeoflights.com/

Watch as local businesses, clubs and individuals roll past you in vehicles covered in brightly colored holiday lights. The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Food trucks will be located at Armory Park along the parade route.

Las Posadas

Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave.; facebook.com/Carrillok5

A tradition since 1937, Las Posadas is performed every December and entails students from Carrillo leading a procession that represents the journey Joseph and Mary took from Nazareth to Bethlehem. This year's Procession starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Caroling in the Park

Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road

Grace Lutheran Church invites the community to join them on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Rita Ranch for an evening of Christmas caroling, hot chocolate and cookies. The evening runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Sonoran Bells presents 'Hallelujiah'

Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4520 W. Ajo Way; facebook.com/SonoranBells

If handbells are your thing, head west to attend the Sonoran Bells presentation of "Hallelujiah" on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested. The ensemble will be performing the same concert (for the same suggested donation) at Saint Mark's UMC Tucson, 7987 N La Canada Dr, at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16; at

18th Annual Holiday Express

Historic AMTRAK Tucson Train Depot, 414 N. Toole Ave.; facebook.com/satmtucson

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum has decked out its classic steam locomotive in holiday lights for this free event, running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature a reading of "The Polar Express," a letter-writing station, caroling and, of course, Santa. Admission is free.

Merry-achi Christmas

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress; foxtucson.com/events/

Jóse Hernàndez’ Mariachi Sol de Mexico presents an evening of holiday music with a mariachi twist this Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$52.50 through foxtucson.com

Ongoing events

- Winterhaven Festival of Lights continues daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 25

- Downtown ice skating at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., through Jan. 7

- ZooLights Holiday Magic at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court,