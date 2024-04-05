Get ready for the Made in Tucson Market this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Made in Tucson (MinT) Market has been a staple on Fourth Avenue since 2018.

It's a bi-annual event that brings the community closer to local vendors of all kinds: photographers, ceramicists, soap makers among many others.

Libby Tobey said she and the rest of the MinT team understood the artisans' need for this kind of an event.

"Things like the street fair get so big that local artists get overlooked or can't afford a three-day market," Tobey said. "[We] wanted to empower the local artist scene...because we know the value of it."

After pressing pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the group re-launched the market. It's now about ten times the size from its debut six years ago.

Attendees can enjoy over 300 vendor booths, a variety of food trucks and live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"You're going to see everything," Tobey explained. "It's one of my favorite times of year."

The market will stretch along 7th Street between 4th and 6th Avenues. MinT recommends taking the streetcar to avoid parking stress.

View the map at the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition website.