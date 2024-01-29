Gem & Jam Festival returns to Pima County Fairgrounds Friday, Feb. 2 - 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Gem and Jam Festival is celebrating its 16th run this February, with the three-day event starting Friday, Feb. 2 at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

The event joins musical performances, visual art and gallery installations with the thrill of the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase—"celebrating the art and ethos of the Gem and Mineral community along with entertainment and visual arts," according to the event website.

Included in this year's lineup:



Of the Trees, Spafford & Daily Bread | Friday, Feb. 2

The Disco Biscuits, Boogie T & LP Giobbi | Saturday, Feb. 3

Lettuce, Truth & Break Science | Sunday, Feb. 4

In addition to musical acts, gem-and-mineral-themed workshops and other entertainment will be sprinkled throughout the weekend:



Topaz Healing Sanctuary

Amethyst Workshops

Starseed Rainbow Family Circus

Live painting

Craft vendors

Silent disco

Single Day, VIP and Camping tickets are still available at the Gem & Jam website. Single Day tickets begin at $75 plus fees online.