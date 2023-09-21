Free Tucson Pops concert in Midtown will feature music, dance, theater

Dance, acting and classical music collide at the DeMeester Performing Arts Center, in midtown, this Sunday.

Tucson Pops will host the latest installment of its free Celebrate Tucson concert series, collaborating with the likes of Ballet Tucson, Saguaro City Music Theatre and musician Mindy Ronstadt.

With Ballet Tucson, Tucson Pops will help premiere a pas de deux, set to famed Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla's "La Muerte Del Angel" and choreographed by Ballet Tucson's artistic director Margaret Mullin.

The orchestra will also provide musical accompaniment for Ballet Tucson's take on the Grand Pas de Deux from The Nutcracker and a solo from choreographer Paul Gibson, called "The Piano Dance."

Mindy Ronstadt, Linda's niece, will run through her aunt's catalog, with a set list that includes "Desperado," "You're No Good" and "Blue Bayou." In addition, Saguaro City Music Theatre will perform the song "Suddenly Seymour" from its upcoming performance of "A Little Shop of Horrors."

The evening begins at 7 p.m. Many of the seats are on the lawn, so lawn chairs, blankets and picnic items are recommended.