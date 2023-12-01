Fort Lowell Museum reopens its doors with free event this Saturday

You can catch a brass band, tour hospital ruins, watch a blacksmith demonstration and listen to re-enactors at the Fort Lowell Museum's grand reopening this Saturday, Dec. 2.

Historically, Fort Lowell was an army post on the far outskirts of Tucson, where Craycroft and Glenn is today (Fort Lowell Park, 2900 N. Craycroft Road). It was active from 1873 to 1891.

Today, it is a museum that recently underwent an internal and external renovation, thanks to funding from Prop 407, a bond approved in 2018 meant to fund the improvement of Tucson's parks and their amenities. It will be the first time the museum has opened its doors to the public in more than three years.

The museum offers exhibits on the fort's history, the Apache, the Buffalo Soldiers and the Hohokam pit house that was discovered in the park.

Saturday's event is free and runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Beyond that, the museum will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission during regular hours are $3 per person.

