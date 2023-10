The Town of Marana is holding a 1980s-themed Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event is part of the Concert in the Courtyard series at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

It will feature a live set from the Blondie tribute band, Blondie All Over, a band that also covers the hits of The Bangles, Billy Idol, Madonna and others.

The party runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free.