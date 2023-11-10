Watch Now
Dusk Music Festival will keep the beat tonight and Saturday Downtown

Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Jacome Plaza will be the epicenter of good beats and raw guitar licks as thousands gather for the Dusk Music Festival, Friday and Saturday, Downtown.

More than 40 artists, covering all manner of ear-pleasing music (rock, electronic, hip-hop) are slated to perform, including Louis the Child, the electronic pop group set to play Friday, DJ Seven Lions, and seasoned rock band 311.

Doors open at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Two-day tickets are $159 through https://bit.ly/3QUQAGW.
Single day tickets start at $79.

