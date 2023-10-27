Watch Now
Downtown museum has scares in store with Halloween party this Saturday

Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 27, 2023
If you are feeling cho-choo choosy about where to take the family for Halloween activities this weekend, perhaps you need to spend some time at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

The downtown hub for Tucson history is throwing its own Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. It will have games, candy, train-related activities and the Tucson Ghost Society will be on-site. Admission is free, as is parking.

Find out more about the museum through its Facebook page.

