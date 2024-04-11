Dine Out for Safety in support of sexual assault survivors Wednesday, April 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault offers a number of services that support survivors of sexual violence, including therapy and support groups and a 24-hour English and Spanish language crisis hotline.
Their annual fundraiser, Dine Out For Safety, returns Wednesday, April 17. It's an easy way you can lend a hand to the services they offer to survivors of sexual violence in our community: Simply head to any of the participating local restaurants during the hours listed!
Dine Our For Safety participating local restaurants:
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
- 1801 N. Stone Ave.
- 5 - 10 p.m.
- Ceres Pasta & Bread
- 77 W. Washington Ave.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Charro Chico
- 6399 N. Campbell Ave.
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Charro Steak & Del Rey
- 188 E. Broadway
- 3 - 9 p.m.
- Charro Vida
- 7109 N. Oracle Rd
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- El Charro Cafe - Downtown
- 311 N. Court Ave.
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- El Charro Cafe - Oro Valley
- 7725 N. Oracle Road #101
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- El Charro Cafe - Ventana
- 6910 E Sunrise Dr.
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Feast
- 3719 E. Speedway Blvd.
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro
- 5845 N. Oracle Road
- 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Ike's Coffee & Tea
- 100 N. Stone Ave.
- 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- JoJo's Restaurant (formerly La Cocina)
- 76 W. Washington
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Mama Louisa's Italian Restaurant
- 2041 S. Craycroft Road
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Noble Hops
- 1335 W. Lambert Lane
- 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Noodies
- 1730 E. Speedway Blvd.
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Reilly's Craft Pizza & Drink
- 101 E. Pennington St.
- 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Tap and Bottle Downtown
- 403 S. 6th Ave. #135
- Noon - 10 p.m.
- The Monica
- 40 E. Congress St.
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Transplant Detroit Style Pizza
- 4605 E. Speedway Blvd.
- 11 a.m. - 8 a.m.
- Vero Amore - Dove Mountain
- 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd. #104
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Vero Amore - Swan
- 2920 N. Swan Road
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Yellowbrick Coffee - The Benedictine
- 800 N. Country Club Road #3180
- 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.