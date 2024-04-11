Dine Out for Safety in support of sexual assault survivors Wednesday, April 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault offers a number of services that support survivors of sexual violence, including therapy and support groups and a 24-hour English and Spanish language crisis hotline.

Their annual fundraiser, Dine Out For Safety, returns Wednesday, April 17. It's an easy way you can lend a hand to the services they offer to survivors of sexual violence in our community: Simply head to any of the participating local restaurants during the hours listed!

Dine Our For Safety participating local restaurants:

