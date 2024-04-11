Watch Now
Dine Out for Safety in support of sexual assault survivors Wednesday, April 17

Annual fundraiser in support of Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault
Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 11, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault offers a number of services that support survivors of sexual violence, including therapy and support groups and a 24-hour English and Spanish language crisis hotline.

Their annual fundraiser, Dine Out For Safety, returns Wednesday, April 17. It's an easy way you can lend a hand to the services they offer to survivors of sexual violence in our community: Simply head to any of the participating local restaurants during the hours listed!

Dine Our For Safety participating local restaurants:

