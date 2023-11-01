Día de los Muertos celebration at the Tucson Museum of Art downtown this Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Día de los Muertos will be front-and-center at the Tucson Museum of Art's First Thursday event on Nov. 2 with pay-what-you-wish admission and extended hours, 5 - 8 p.m.

Featuring ofrendas by local artists, the special attractions Thursday evening will also include live music from Las Azaleas, a 'Death Cafe' forum and tissue paper flowermaking led by a Museum of Art educator.

Salvadorian pupusas from Brujeria Pupuseria will also be for sale at the East Entry Plaza from 5 - 8 p.m.



Death Café: Facilitated by Alice Vath and Cara Carrillo

6 - 7:30 p.m. in the Patricia Morgan and Peter Solomon Sculpture Garden An open conversation where participants can share memories of deceased loved ones and discuss "all things death and dying" Registration required at the Tucson Museum of Art website

Live music by Las Azaleas

Mary Jo Brown Gallery Las Azaleas is a Mariachi-inspired Latina musical group whose sounds include tropical and bolero influences

Altars by the following artists will remain on display through Sunday, Nov. 12:

Galeria Mitotera : On display in Mooney Hall Sophia Mayorga: On display in Mooney Hall Ruben Urrea Moreno: Currently on display off-site, at the Consulate of Mexico in Tucson (3915 E. Broadway Blvd.) through Thursday, Nov. 9



The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is located at 200 W. Alameda St. in Downtown Tucson.