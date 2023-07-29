Celebrate garlic at these two southern Arizona festivals Saturday, July 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From garlic breads to garlic ice cream, southern Arizonans can check out two festivals this weekend celebrating the popular pungent aromatic.
Mission Garden Garlic Festival
- Saturday, July 29 | 8 - 11a.m.
- 946 W. Mission Ln. in Tucson
- Event is free
Learn all about garlic cultivation right in the heart of Tucson's birthplace. Staff at Mission Garden say the multiple varieties of garlic planted over the winter months are ready for harvest and use, and will be the centerpiece of the festival this Saturday morning.
Visitors will be able to purchase their own bulbs for planting and cooking, and have the opportunity to sample and purchase various garlic-centric foods:
- The event ramada will feature specialty garlics from Mexico, China and Italy for taste comparisons
- 50 specialty loaves of garlic bread available for purchase from Barrio Bread - limit one per person
- Tucson Chocolate will have ice cream made with sweet roasted garlic and dates
Garlic Festival at Triangle T Guest Ranch
- Saturday and Sunday, July 29 & 30 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 4190 Dragoon Rd. in Dragoon (I-10 Exit 318)
- $5 admission benefitting Wounded Warrior Project and Make-A-Wish Foundation
The Triangle T Guest Ranch is hosting its 14th annual two-day Garlic Fest, featuring live music, craft booths and—of course—garlic.
Vendors will be on-site selling foods featuring fresh roasted garlic and other treats, as well as garlic in various forms for sale.
