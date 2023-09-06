Arizona State Fair ‘Deals and Promotions’: here’s what to know before you go

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair kicks off on September 22nd! Before you head on over to the fun and indulge in the delicious food- here are the deals and promotions going on that you need to know about!

“READ AND RIDE”: This deal can get your kid some free ride passes! To do so, your child will need to read one book and fill out this form. According to event officials, reading one book gets you one free ride and the kid can redeem up to three ride passes. Eligible ages are from 5 to 14 and the form must be signed by teacher, parent, or guardian.



UNLIMITED RIDE WRISTBANDS: According to event officials, these wristbands will be available for purchase every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and “honored for use until 8 p.m.” The wristbands cost $50 per person.



“FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS”: If you bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission . This deal is redeemable on September 29, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 from noon to 6 p.m. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

$3 TASTE OF THE FAIR: According to event officials, you’ll be able to enjoy $3 food every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This deal won’t be available on opening day, Friday, September 22.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Veterans can receive free fair admission on Armed Forces Day Friday, October 20! This deal presented by Global Credit Union is valid on that date from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

IF YOU GO



The Arizona State Fair runs from September 22 - October 29.

Sept. 22 - 24 the fair will open at 4 p.m. Every other fair date, the gates will open at 12 p.m.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

KEEP THIS IN YOUR RADAR



