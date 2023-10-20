Arizona Stadium to host 70th Annual U of A Band Day Saturday, Oct. 21

In the video player: Students the Pride of Arizona Band Camp prepare for the 2023 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you attend a lot of high school or college football games, the familiar sights and sounds of a band taking the field at half time should feel familiar.

But take football out of the equation and add in 40 or so more bands performing different half-time shows—each evaluated on their visual execution and musical presentation—and you have a full-day band competition like no other in Southern Arizona.

This Saturday, Oct. 21, the University of Arizona will play host to 45 high school bands at the 70th Annual University of Arizona Band Day. The first bands take the field a little after 8 a.m, with performances throughout the day until 9:30 p.m.

The University of Arizona's Pride of Arizona marching band will perform exhibition shows prior to the awards ceremonies.

The public is invited to attend. General admission tickets are available for $12, with discounts offered for senior citizens, military members and students. The entrance at Arizona Stadium (1 N. National Championship Dr.) is cash-only.

Schedule:



8:12 a.m. - 12:42 p.m . — Divisions 1A & 2A bands perform

. — Divisions 1A & 2A bands perform 1 p.m. — Pride of Arizona exhibition performance

— Pride of Arizona exhibition performance 1:30 p.m. — Division 1A & 2A Awards Ceremony

— Division 1A & 2A Awards Ceremony 2:30 p.m - 6:10 p.m. — Division 3A bands perform

— Division 3A bands perform 7 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. — Divisions 4A & 5A bands perform

— Divisions 4A & 5A bands perform 9:30 p.m. — Pride of Arizona exhibition performance

— Pride of Arizona exhibition performance 10 p.m. — Divisions 3A, 4A & 5A Awards Ceremony

Full school performance schedule and advanced ticket info available at the Fred Fox School of Music website.

According to the website, Arizona Stadium's clear bag policy will not be in effect for Band Day.