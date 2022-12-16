86th Annual Las Posadas procession happens Friday evening in Barrio Viejo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School will lead the 86th Annual Las Posadas Celebration through the streets of Barrio Viejo on Friday evening.

Las Posadas is a Mexican tradition involving a procession and songs that commemorate the journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem searching for shelter before the birth of Jesus.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at 440 S. Main Avenue and includes food, hot chocolate and pastries. Tickets are for sale at the door.

Entertainment includes performances by Roskruge Mariachi, Carrillo Folklorico and Tucson High Folklorico.

The procession begins at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales are used to help fund the annual event.

