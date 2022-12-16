Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

86th Annual Las Posadas procession happens Friday evening in Barrio Viejo

Commemorates journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem
Carrillo Magnet School to Host 86th Annual Las Posadas Celebration
Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School
Las Posadas is a Mexican tradition in which children lead a procession, singing songs to commemorate Mary and Joseph’s difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter.
Carrillo Magnet School to Host 86th Annual Las Posadas Celebration
Posted at 9:11 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:11:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School will lead the 86th Annual Las Posadas Celebration through the streets of Barrio Viejo on Friday evening.

Las Posadas is a Mexican tradition involving a procession and songs that commemorate the journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem searching for shelter before the birth of Jesus.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at 440 S. Main Avenue and includes food, hot chocolate and pastries. Tickets are for sale at the door.

Entertainment includes performances by Roskruge Mariachi, Carrillo Folklorico and Tucson High Folklorico.

The procession begins at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales are used to help fund the annual event.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM