Game review roundup: 'Monster Hunter Rise,' 'Trophy,' 'Oddballers,' 'Hi-Fi Rush'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here is a roundup of some recent game releases:

HI-FI RUSH

Tango Gameworks' fast-paced, music-based thrill-ride challenges to stay in the rhythm of the background beat as you romp through candy-colored environments and encounter smarmy characters with witty writing.

As short, dense and sweet as a jawbreaker, the game emphasizes hack-and-slash combat, minimal platforming and puzzling and regular bursts of raw creativity.

The game carries the feel of a confident student project, unbound by corporate norms. The fact that it comes from a giant publisher such as Bethesda Softworks shows that even the biggest kids on the block are capable of cutting loose and embracing the indie vibe.

Rumbling with an exuberant feel, "Hi-Fi Rush" is one of the most appealing surprises from the beginning of the 2023 gaming year. While there may not be much depth or many thought-provoking interactions, there's no denying the fun factor at play. "Hi-Fi Rush" hits the ground running and never pauses for breath.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Coming to Xbox Series X and S and PS5 a year after its release on Switch, the sprawling, multiplayer-friendly saga looks even more gorgeous and plays more smoothly than before.

A rewarding loop of exploration, crafting and combat beats at the heart of the game's ecosystem.

Capcome developers have taken intensive care to add richness and depth to the textures and sound. While the overall content is the same as what was offered in the Switch version, the powerful systems help expand the original vision into something more grandiose and compelling.

Your choices can take your build in a number of different directions, altering the nuances of your journey. The variety helps pump up the replay value.

As with the Switch version, the Wirebug helps you reduce the grind time it takes to cull resources by letting you quickly scour the map for the goods you need to put together the defensive and attack plan it will take to mark and take down your next towering foe. The feature adds to the accessibility and pick-up-and-play appeal while removing some bottlenecks.

Now opening up an already impressive title to a wider audience, Capcom will only grow the legend of one of its most intoxicating franchises.

ODDBALLERS

A silly, somewhat sloppy simulation of an exaggerated version of dodgeball, the effort from Game Swing aims to recapture the free-and-easy feel of elementary school chuck-and-duck.

While it's tough to find matches online, the bot matches make serviceable replacements, letting you bop and bop your enemies, who provide a reasonable challenge in return.

Attempting to capture something of the slap-happy feel of the 2020 game "Fall Guys," the colorful, vibrant aesthetic helps keep the feel light and peppy.

There's an admirable depth to the package, with 19 game modes available to choose from.

If the game manages to find an audience, it could become a go-to multiplayer destination.

TROPHY

Designed by retro-friendly publisher 8-Bit Legit for the NES and released on the Xbox One in 2022, this run-and-gun platformer tribute to "Mega Man" strives to capture the innocence and simplicity of the famed franchise's origins.

Playing as a robot named Trophy, you face off against the evil Lord Q, whose robotic creations have taken over the world.

When several enemies appear on screen at the same time, the frame rate starts to chug, just as it did with old NES games. An insightful, no doubt intentional throwback to gaming days of yore put me back in touch with my origins as a gamer. The unforgiving difficulty also had me raging as I did as a controller-slamming 8-year-old.

While the blocky graphics and chiptune soundtrack are charming, the gameplay is rough and more convoluted than it could be. I had some fun with "Trophy," but its appeal was fleeting. I will probably return to the genuine article rather than this one to scratch my "Mega Man" itch.

Publishers provided review codes.