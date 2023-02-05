Viola Davis achieves EGOT with Grammy win for her audiobook

LOS ANGELES — After winning a Grammy Award, Viola Davis has officially completed the holy grail of entertainment awards.

Davis' Sunday win for the audiobook of her memoir "Finding Me" completes her EGOT collection. She previously won an Emmy for her role in "How to Get Away with Murder," an Oscar for "Fences," and two Tony awards for "King Hedley III" and "Fences."

Davis, 57, won the award for "Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording," according to a tweet from the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammys.

In her acceptance speech, the multi-hyphenate performer paid tribute to her younger self.

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola," she said. "To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey -- I just EGOT!"

Davis' career has been studded with awards and firsts. In 2015, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama and in 2017, she became the first Black woman to score three Academy Award nominations.

----

