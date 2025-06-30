Where to watch fireworks: Your guide to 4th of July celebrations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is gearing up for a vibrant and patriotic Independence Day, with cities and towns across the region offering dazzling fireworks, family-friendly festivals, live music and unique local traditions. Whether you’re looking for small-town charm or big-time spectacles, here’s your complete guide to July 4 festivities happening across Southern Arizona in 2025.

Tucson – 27th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Thanks to sponsorship from Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment, Tucson will host its 27th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Sentinel Peak Park (“A” Mountain). The fireworks launch at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, conditions permitting. This long-standing tradition offers great vantage points throughout the city for a truly scenic show.

More info here.

Marana – Fireworks At The Star-Spangled Spectacular

Marana’s Star-Spangled Spectacular is the largest Independence Day event in the region. Held at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, this free, all-ages festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on July 4 with:



Live music, games, and splash pad fun

Over 35 food vendors

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair, your appetite and enjoy a full day of entertainment.

Casino Del Sol – Early Celebration on July 3

Celebrate the 31st Anniversary of Casino Del Sol with a free fireworks extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3 at 8:15 p.m. This early show is perfect for those looking to start the celebration a day early.

Casino Del Sol is located at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Town of Sahuarita – Stars & Stripes Drone & Fireworks Show

The Town of Sahuarita hosts its Stars & Stripes celebration on Thursday, July 4, at Anamax Park, 17501 S Camino De Las Quintas, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This free community event features a variety of family-friendly fun — and this year’s grand finale is something new.



Splash pad will remain open during the event

Live entertainment and activities for all ages

Finale at 9 p.m. : A hybrid drone and fireworks show — the first of its kind for the event — featuring synchronized drones, pyrotechnics and ground-level effects for a tech-enhanced patriotic display.

Rancho Sahuarita – Family, Friends & Freedom: Independence Day Celebration

Rancho Sahuarita will host an evening of fun at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, on July 3 from 6–9 p.m. featuring:



Live band performances

Family entertainment and food vendors

Kid’s zone activities

Kino Sports Complex – Baseball & Fireworks for a Good Cause

The Diamonds in the Sky event returns to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, on July 4:



Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. Admission is one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Expect family games, inflatables and face painting.

Sierra Vista – All-Day Freedom Festival

Sierra Vista hosts one of the region’s most comprehensive Independence Day schedules at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd, on Friday, July 4:



7 a.m.: Pets & People Promenade

11:30 a.m.: “Salute to the Union” ceremony

8:05 p.m.–9 p.m.: 58th Annual Fireworks Show Throughout the day, enjoy live entertainment, military displays, food vendors, arts & crafts and a beer garden.

Benson – Parades, Mariachi & Fireworks

Benson’s celebration at Lions Park, 435 N Adams St., on July 4 offers a full day of activities:



9 a.m.: Parade & National Anthem

All-day live music, including mariachi and community bands

8:30 p.m.: Fireworks show

Don’t miss the pre-fireworks performance from Arizona Thunder Productions and another anthem rendition by Lisi Marsteller.

Tombstone – Tombstone 4th of July Celebration

Tombstone’s celebration takes place at Medigovich Field, 411 N. Ninth St., on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Expect food vendors, patriotic flair and fireworks at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy a small-town Independence Day in “The Town Too Tough to Die.”

Bisbee – Races, Drills & Historic Traditions

Bisbee’s rich 4th of July heritage continues in 2025 with a full slate of activities all over town, including:



8 a.m.: Coaster Race in Old Bisbee

11 a.m.: Parade in the Warren District

12 p.m.: Mucking & Drilling Competition

Fireworks at dusk in the Warren neighborhood This year’s parade theme is “Independence United for Good.”

Willcox – 4th of July Fireworks

Celebrate at Quail Park in Willcox, 1138 N. Quail Dr, on Friday, July 4:



Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks show shortly after sunset

Community members can support the show with a dedication in honor of a loved one or milestone. Donations accepted through June 27.

Oro Valley – Family Fun at James D. Kriegh Park

Oro Valley’s July 4th Celebration runs from 5 to 9:20 p.m. at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W Calle Concordia, featuring:



Live music from Lucky Devils Band

Food trucks, beer garden, jumping castles

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Early birds can enjoy $1–$3 admission to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Note: Coolers are allowed but subject to inspection. No pets, smoking, or outside alcohol permitted.