Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings to Do

Actions

Where to watch fireworks: Your guide to 4th of July celebrations

Fireworks isolated on black background
Storyblocks
Fireworks isolated on black background
Fireworks isolated on black background
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is gearing up for a vibrant and patriotic Independence Day, with cities and towns across the region offering dazzling fireworks, family-friendly festivals, live music and unique local traditions. Whether you’re looking for small-town charm or big-time spectacles, here’s your complete guide to July 4 festivities happening across Southern Arizona in 2025.

Tucson – 27th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Thanks to sponsorship from Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment, Tucson will host its 27th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Sentinel Peak Park (“A” Mountain). The fireworks launch at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, conditions permitting. This long-standing tradition offers great vantage points throughout the city for a truly scenic show.

More info here.

Marana – Fireworks At The Star-Spangled Spectacular

Marana’s Star-Spangled Spectacular is the largest Independence Day event in the region. Held at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, this free, all-ages festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on July 4 with:

  • Live music, games, and splash pad fun
  • Over 35 food vendors
  • Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair, your appetite and enjoy a full day of entertainment.

Casino Del Sol – Early Celebration on July 3

Celebrate the 31st Anniversary of Casino Del Sol with a free fireworks extravaganza on Wednesday, July 3 at 8:15 p.m. This early show is perfect for those looking to start the celebration a day early.

Casino Del Sol is located at 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Town of Sahuarita – Stars & Stripes Drone & Fireworks Show

The Town of Sahuarita hosts its Stars & Stripes celebration on Thursday, July 4, at Anamax Park, 17501 S Camino De Las Quintas, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This free community event features a variety of family-friendly fun — and this year’s grand finale is something new.

  • Splash pad will remain open during the event
  • Live entertainment and activities for all ages
  • Finale at 9 p.m. : A hybrid drone and fireworks show — the first of its kind for the event — featuring synchronized drones, pyrotechnics and ground-level effects for a tech-enhanced patriotic display.

Rancho Sahuarita – Family, Friends & Freedom: Independence Day Celebration

Rancho Sahuarita will host an evening of fun at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, on July 3 from 6–9 p.m. featuring:

  • Live band performances
  • Family entertainment and food vendors
  • Kid’s zone activities

Kino Sports Complex – Baseball & Fireworks for a Good Cause

The Diamonds in the Sky event returns to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, on July 4:

  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m.

  • Fireworks show at 8:45 p.m.

    Admission is one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefiting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Expect family games, inflatables and face painting.

Sierra Vista – All-Day Freedom Festival

Sierra Vista hosts one of the region’s most comprehensive Independence Day schedules at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd, on Friday, July 4:

  • 7 a.m.: Pets & People Promenade
  • 11:30 a.m.: “Salute to the Union” ceremony

  • 8:05 p.m.–9 p.m.: 58th Annual Fireworks Show

    Throughout the day, enjoy live entertainment, military displays, food vendors, arts & crafts and a beer garden.

Benson – Parades, Mariachi & Fireworks

Benson’s celebration at Lions Park, 435 N Adams St., on July 4 offers a full day of activities:

  • 9 a.m.: Parade & National Anthem
  • All-day live music, including mariachi and community bands
  • 8:30 p.m.: Fireworks show

Don’t miss the pre-fireworks performance from Arizona Thunder Productions and another anthem rendition by Lisi Marsteller.

Tombstone – Tombstone 4th of July Celebration

Tombstone’s celebration takes place at Medigovich Field, 411 N. Ninth St., on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Expect food vendors, patriotic flair and fireworks at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy a small-town Independence Day in “The Town Too Tough to Die.”

Bisbee – Races, Drills & Historic Traditions

Bisbee’s rich 4th of July heritage continues in 2025 with a full slate of activities all over town, including:

  • 8 a.m.: Coaster Race in Old Bisbee
  • 11 a.m.: Parade in the Warren District
  • 12 p.m.: Mucking & Drilling Competition

  • Fireworks at dusk in the Warren neighborhood

    This year’s parade theme is “Independence United for Good.”

Willcox – 4th of July Fireworks

Celebrate at Quail Park in Willcox, 1138 N. Quail Dr, on Friday, July 4:

  • Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks show shortly after sunset

Community members can support the show with a dedication in honor of a loved one or milestone. Donations accepted through June 27.

Oro Valley – Family Fun at James D. Kriegh Park

Oro Valley’s July 4th Celebration runs from 5 to 9:20 p.m. at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W Calle Concordia, featuring:

  • Live music from Lucky Devils Band
  • Food trucks, beer garden, jumping castles
  • Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Early birds can enjoy $1–$3 admission to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Note: Coolers are allowed but subject to inspection. No pets, smoking, or outside alcohol permitted.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood