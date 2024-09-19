WEEKEND PLANS: A local dive bar turns 90, and other fun things to do

Plenty of activities await Tucson residents this weekend, including a car show, several Oktoberfest events and the 90th birthday of a popular dive bar.

Your options include:

Oktoberfest at Ski Valley - Located near the tippy top of Mt. Lemmon, Oktoberfest at Ski Valley has been a tradition for beer-drinking, brat-eating, oom-pah-pah enjoying Tucsonans for nearly five decades. Festivities take places each Saturday and Sunday, starting Sept. 12 through Oct. 13 at Ski Valley, 10300 E. Ski Run Road. Admission is free, but parking will set you back $5. Call 1-520-576-1321 for more info.

The Buffet turns 90 - Raise a glass this weekend to The Buffet as the dive bar, a rite of passage for many UA students, celebrates 90 years this Saturday, Sept. 21. The bar will have drink specials, giveaways, raffles and live music.

Need more of a reason? A portion of the proceeds will go to United Way of Tucson's Community Impact Fund. The party runs from noon til 5 p.m. The Buffet is at 538 E. Ninth St.

Little Anthony's Classic Car Show - Classic car shows are a regular happening at this east-side diner, known for its yesteryear decor and best-of tunes from the 1940s, '50s and '60s. The show, set to take place this Saturday, Sept. 21, brings in classic car owners from all over the city, who put their rides on display for public viewing.

Added bonus: The parking lot that sits around Little Anthony's has finally been repaved, making for a much smoother experience. It's free to come see the cars. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the diner, 7010 E. Broadway.

The Floozy Flea Market at Hotel Congress - Downtown's historic hotel will have a flea market on its plaza this Sunday, Sept. 22, featuring clothes, art, costumes and jewelry from queer women, BIPOC and disabled business owners. Live music will be provided by Judi Gloom, Female Gaze, DJ Hatred and others. The flea runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is a $5 donation. Hotel Congress is at 311 E. Congress St.

Other events: PopCycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave., will be celebrating its 16th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday....Apple Annie's Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, is launching its corn maze, Saturday....Pueblo Vida Brewing, 115 E. Broadway, and Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, both have Oktoberfest events taking place this weekend.

