Weekend activities in Southern Arizona during first full weekend in September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is the first full weekend of September and there is plenty to do in southern Arizona. Here are some of the many things to do this weekend:

Blues of Bisbee

The Blues in Bisbee festival returns Saturday at Warren Ballpark with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. The first show will start at 12:00 p.m.

Blues in Bisbee is a fundraising event benefiting Easterseals Blake Foundation Click here to donate.

General admission is $25. Students, seniors and military all get a $5 discount. Sponsorship packs are also available.

PACC Dog Days of Summer

On Saturday, PACC is hosting a special Dog Days of Summer Adoption event, with extended hours from 10am to 8pm. All animals are free to adopt, and they'll have giveaways, activities, food trucks and fun.

Sonoran Restaurant Week

Sonoran Restaurant Week is an event where restaurants participate in discounted Sonoran items to help support Tucson's amazing restaurant scene.

From September 6-15, participating restaurants offer special fixed-price Sonoran Restaurant Week menus discounted by 25% at either a $25, $35, $45, or $55 price point.

No reservations are required.

Here are the links to the map and list of participating restaurants:

Map of Restaurants - List of Restaurants

2nd Sunday Vintage Market

For the antique and vintage enthusiasts, the 2nd Sunday Vintage Market returns for their season on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on the westside of the Tucson Mall parking lot.

The market will have kettle corn, cookies, lemonade & finally coffee. Pets are welcome.

Sunset Historical Film Tour at Mescal Movie Set

The world famous Mescal Movie Set is hosting a tour on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The 1880's cinematic town was home to the filming of numerous critically acclaimed movies and top-billing actors and actresses.

A food truck will be on site during the tour. Admission is $20 and you can book a tour here.

Fox Theater Hosts ‘Final Vows’

KGUN’s Tina Giuliano covered the making of a documentary detailing nuns in Sonoita.

That film will screen at the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.