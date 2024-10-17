Tucson's big weekend events: Cars, anime, blues music and a chance to Bear Down

The temperature is finally dropping, which suits Tucson perfectly. October is traditionally one of the busiest months of the year when it comes to festivals, concerts and other events.

Here are some of our picks for this weekend:

Tucson Classics Car Show - If cool rides float your boat, make your way to the Tucson Classics Car Show this Saturday, Oct. 18, at The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road. Now in its 18th year, the event is put on by the Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation, which has granted more than $2.6 million to local charities over the last 17 years, from the money raised at the event.

More than 400 classic cars and hot rods will be on display. The show runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and tickets are $10. More information here.

Bear Down Friday - Homecoming edition - Get ready for a Wildcat weekend by attending Bear Down Friday, this Friday, Oct. 17, on Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd. The free event is an opportunity for students and non-students alike to cheer for Tucson's favorite football team, as they prepare to battle Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Some of this week's special guests: The Black N' Blue Hip-Hop Crew,

Meow or Never A Cappella, Ben's Bells and Wildcat alum, Brandon Sanders.

The Pride of Arizona Marching Band, UA Poms, Twirlers and Guard, and UA Cheer will help kick things off at 6 p.m. The event runs until 7 p.m. and is free.

Blues & Vine at Medella Vina Ranch - Enjoy a glass of Southern Arizona vino while listening to Tucson blues talent at Medella Vina Ranch's inaugural Blues & Vine this Sunday, Oct. 20. The event will feature live music from a rotating list of blues performers at the former Pantano Stables, 4450 S. Houghton Road.

This month's musical guests: The Porch Rockers. You can also buy local paintings and other works of art. Tickets are $12-$25 through Eventbrite. Blues & Vine runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Anime Wonder 2024 - With voice actors, performers and a hall full of exhibitors, Anime Wonder is set to take place at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, this Saturday and Sunday. Line up to get an autograph from Zachary Gordon, star of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" and "Genshin Impact Tighnari," or cosplay with thousands of like-minded anime fanatics.

The event runs from noon-7 p.m. each day. Tickets are $33.70 on Saturday and $30.44 on Sunday.

