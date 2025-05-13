Tucson Parks and Recreation summer pools open June 1

Tucson Parks and Recreation kicks off the summer with the opening of 19 community pools and a full slate of aquatic programs starting June 1 through July 31.

Pool admission is free for everyone, and over 230 lifeguards will be on duty to ensure safety.

For pool locations and hours, visit theofficial summer pool schedule.

Swim Lessons: Registration and Session Info

Children from 6 months to 17 years can take part in swim lessons offered in four, two-week sessions.



Cost : $15 per session

: $15 per session Registration starts Monday, May 19 at 8 a.m.

Register :

Online atEZEEreg.com In person: 900 S. Randolph Way By phone: (520) 791-4877

: Waitlist maintained due to limited space

Swim Lesson Sessions and Deadlines

Session 1 : June 2–12

Registration Deadline: May 28

: June 2–12 Session 2 : June 16–26

No classes on June 19 (City holiday) Registration Deadline: June 11

: June 16–26 Session 3 : June 30–July 10

No classes on July 4 (City holiday) Registration Deadline: June 25

: June 30–July 10 Session 4 : July 14–24

Registration Deadline: July 9

: July 14–24

Swim Lesson Categories

StarBabies (Ages 6 months–3 years)

Introduces infants and toddlers to water in a fun, nurturing environment.

Parents learn to teach their children basic water movements and breathing techniques.

Swim diapers and waterproof pants required.

Starfish Swim School (Ages 3–17)

For beginner swimmers who can't yet swim freestyle or tread water for 60 seconds.

Starfish Stroke School (Ages 3–17)

For swimmers who can already swim front stroke and tread water.

Adaptive Aquatics

Swim instruction tailored for children ages 5–16 with physical or cognitive disabilities.



Parent participation required

Pre-screening required: Call (520) 837-8059 for approval

Competitive Swim Team

A summer swim league for youth who can swim a competitive stroke across the pool.



Dates : June 2–July 19

: June 2–July 19 Ages : 17 and under

: 17 and under Cost : $30 (City residents), $38 (Non-city residents)

: $30 (City residents), $38 (Non-city residents) Registration limit : 50 participants per site

: 50 participants per site Eligibility : Not open to swimmers registered with USA Swimming after August 2024

: Not open to swimmers registered with USA Swimming after August 2024 Swim Test : Administered on the first day of practice

: Administered on the first day of practice Championship Meet: Late July

Locations:

Archer

Clements

Fort Lowell

Himmel

Purple Heart

Quincie Douglas

Udall

Register for Swim Team

Synchronized Swimming League

This program teaches basic synchronized swimming skills and choreography, ending in a city-wide water show.

Dates : June 2–July 12

: June 2–July 12 Ages : 6–17 (Beginners to intermediate)

: 6–17 (Beginners to intermediate) Cost : $41 (City residents), $51 (Non-city residents)

: $41 (City residents), $51 (Non-city residents) Skills Meet : End of June

: End of June Final Performance: July 12

Locations:

Archer

Clements

Purple Heart

Udall

Register for Synchro League

For full program listings and to register, visitEZEEreg.com or call (520) 791-4877.

