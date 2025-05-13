Tucson Parks and Recreation summer pools open June 1

Tucson Parks and Recreation kicks off the summer with the opening of 19 community pools and a full slate of aquatic programs starting June 1 through July 31.
Pool admission is free for everyone, and over 230 lifeguards will be on duty to ensure safety.
For pool locations and hours, visit theofficial summer pool schedule.
Swim Lessons: Registration and Session Info
Children from 6 months to 17 years can take part in swim lessons offered in four, two-week sessions.
- Cost: $15 per session
- Registration starts Monday, May 19 at 8 a.m.
- Register:
- Online atEZEEreg.com
- In person: 900 S. Randolph Way
- By phone: (520) 791-4877
- Waitlist maintained due to limited space
Swim Lesson Sessions and Deadlines
- Session 1: June 2–12
- Registration Deadline: May 28
- Session 2: June 16–26
- No classes on June 19 (City holiday)
- Registration Deadline: June 11
- Session 3: June 30–July 10
- No classes on July 4 (City holiday)
- Registration Deadline: June 25
- Session 4: July 14–24
- Registration Deadline: July 9
Swim Lesson Categories
StarBabies (Ages 6 months–3 years)
- Introduces infants and toddlers to water in a fun, nurturing environment.
- Parents learn to teach their children basic water movements and breathing techniques.
- Swim diapers and waterproof pants required.
Starfish Swim School (Ages 3–17)
- For beginner swimmers who can't yet swim freestyle or tread water for 60 seconds.
Starfish Stroke School (Ages 3–17)
- For swimmers who can already swim front stroke and tread water.
Adaptive Aquatics
Swim instruction tailored for children ages 5–16 with physical or cognitive disabilities.
- Parent participation required
- Pre-screening required: Call (520) 837-8059 for approval
Competitive Swim Team
A summer swim league for youth who can swim a competitive stroke across the pool.
- Dates: June 2–July 19
- Ages: 17 and under
- Cost: $30 (City residents), $38 (Non-city residents)
- Registration limit: 50 participants per site
- Eligibility: Not open to swimmers registered with USA Swimming after August 2024
- Swim Test: Administered on the first day of practice
- Championship Meet: Late July
Locations:
- Archer
- Clements
- Fort Lowell
- Himmel
- Purple Heart
- Quincie Douglas
- Udall
Synchronized Swimming League
This program teaches basic synchronized swimming skills and choreography, ending in a city-wide water show.
- Dates: June 2–July 12
- Ages: 6–17 (Beginners to intermediate)
- Cost: $41 (City residents), $51 (Non-city residents)
- Skills Meet: End of June
- Final Performance: July 12
Locations:
- Archer
- Clements
- Purple Heart
- Udall
For full program listings and to register, visitEZEEreg.com or call (520) 791-4877.