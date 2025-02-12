Tucson Gem & Mineral Show at 70: What to know about this weekend's big show

When the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show first launched in March of 1955, Dwight D. Eisenhower was President of the United States, Disneyland was just about to open its doors, and Bill Hayes' "The Ballad of Davy Crockett" was at the top of the Billboard charts.

Seven decades later and the event continues to thrive, serving as one of the oldest and longest-running shows of its kind in the world.

The annual gathering of rockhounds, fossil freaks and mineral buffs serves as the grand finale to several weeks worth of shows and exhibits put on by other groups and businesses around town, known collectively as the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.

The Tucson Gem & Mineral Show runs from Thursday, Feb. 13, to Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

This year's theme is "Shades of Green." Here is what you can expect.

Dealers from around the world

More than 180 dealers from as close as Phoenix and as far away as Malaysia, Australia and Turkey, will be showcasing their goods at this year's show.

Among the participants: The Adelaide Mining Company, which specializes in the mineral crocoite, straight from the Australian island state of Tasmania.

Crocoite not your thing?

Stefan Bayer from Nuremberg, Germany, will have unique art jewelry pieces; and Ethiopian Opal, will offer a selection of African minerals and gems.

Exhibitions galore

It's not just about the thrill of the hunt. The Tucson Gem & Mineral Show has plenty to simply absorb and learn from.

The Smithsonian Institution, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum, the Amerind Museum, and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History are just some of the organizations with set-ups at the event.

The TCC might be the only spot in Tucson this weekend where you'll be able to see the skeleton of a baby Thescelosaurus, a dino that moved on two legs, identified by its long tail, low snout and toothless beak, and a 125-pound moon rock, all in one visit.

New Hours and other details

The show is promoting new hours on its official website, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 10-5 on Friday, 10-5 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday.

Admission is $13, with children 14 and younger getting in free with a paying adult. Active and retired military, and senior citizens, 62 and older, get $2 off if they attend the show on Friday.

Two-day tickets will also be available for $22.