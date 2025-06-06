Thing to do: Fish for free on Saturday, June 7

Bait your hook, cast your line and enjoy a day by the water during a free day of fishing Saturday, June 7, at Arizona’s public waters.

During this free day of fishing, a fishing license is not required for anyone fishing in public water in the state.

Typically, a fishing license is required for people 10 and older. An annual fishing license for an adult resident is $37 and $55 for nonresidents.

Arizona Game and Fish reminds people that bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed.

Places to fish in Southern Arizona: