Thing to do: Fish for free on Saturday, June 7

Bait your hook, cast your line and enjoy a day by the water during a free day of fishing Saturday, June 7, at Arizona’s public waters.
During this free day of fishing, a fishing license is not required for anyone fishing in public water in the state.
Typically, a fishing license is required for people 10 and older. An annual fishing license for an adult resident is $37 and $55 for nonresidents.
Arizona Game and Fish reminds people that bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed.
Places to fish in Southern Arizona:
- Arivaca Lake
- Cluff Ranch Pond 3
- Dankworth Pond
- Frye Mesa Reservoir
- Graham County Fairgrounds
- Kennedy Lake
- Lakeside
- Parker Canyon Lake
- Patagonia Lake
- Pena Blanca Lake
- Roper Lake
- Rose Canyon Lake
- Sahuarita Lake
- Silverbell Lake