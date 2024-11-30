The holiday season means business for shops within a shop in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — Black Friday is here, and one small business in the downtown area is hoping people come out and support local.

“There are 100 local Tucson vendors here and they, themselves, are small business owners. So, we got 100 of them under the roof," said Kayleen Martin-Tellis, owner of Sixth Avenue Antiques.

Athena Kehoe Inside Sixth Avenue Antiques

Adobe Analytics predicts online sales will surge 8.9%, marking the highest spending pace since 2021 when it was 8.6%.

Martin-Tellis said the increase in online shopping has had some impact on the amount of shoppers coming into her store.

“There's a lot more social media presence and marketing than ever before, in order to try and get the word out, for people to come in and support local businesses," Martin-Tellis said.

To keep up with online popularity, she explains that putting more focus on social media and marketing is crucial.

“Small businesses definitely keep us all together," she explained. She opened the antique store in Tucson after moving here several years ago because she loved Tucson's vibe.

The store is located at 537 N. 6th Ave. This weekend, most items in the store are 20% off.