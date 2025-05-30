Take a night tour on the Sabino Canyon Crawler

TUCSON, Ariz. — With temperatures starting to rise, it's best to find things to do outdoors during the evening.

Sabino Canyon Crawler is offering its night tour on Saturdays starting June 28 through October 25 at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

The Crawler is an emission-free, electric shuttle that provides an automated narration about the canyon during a 7.4-mile round trip through Sabino Canyon.

Tickets for adults are $15 and children are $8.

Night tour departure times will vary and are available online when tickets are purchased. The June 28 ride starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Crawler shuttle seats up to 56 people and, depending on demand, two shuttles will be in service for a capacity of up to 112 passengers.

Weather conditions may affect scheduled rides.

