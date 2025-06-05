Stay active this summer by participating in Road Races and Track & Field events

TUCSON, Ariz. — If you’re looking to get out and exercise this summer, the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Road Races and Track and Field events in June and July.

All ages are encouraged to participate. It's $3 for ages 17 and younger and $4 for 18 and older.

The track and field events are held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Drachman Stadium.

Events will include:



Long Jump (ages 6 and up)

High Jump (ages 10 and up)

Turbo Javelin (ages 13 and under)

50-Meter Dash (ages 5 and under)

100-, 200-, and 400-Meter Dashes (all ages)

800- and 1600-Meter Runs (all ages)

4x100 Relay and 4x400 Relay (all ages)

Ribbons will be awarded to the top three finishers at each track and field meet.

The Road Races are every Thursday located at different parks starting at 6 p.m.

Road Races consists of 1-mile, 2K, and 5K.

Abraham Montijo, City of Tucson Recreation Program Supervisor, says it's a great way for people to get to know Tucson.

“Road Races, we’re moving. We’re going to different parts of Tucson. The chance for the community to see different parks and amenities that we offer that they might not go on their own to visit," Montijo said.

Upcoming locations:



June 5 - Gene C. Reid Park (SW corner of Country Club Road and 22nd Street)

June 12 - John F. Kennedy Park (3700 S. La Cholla Bl. - Fiesta Area)

June 26 - Lincoln Park (8155 E. Poinciana Drive - Clements Center Gym)

July 10 - Silverlake Park (2420 S. Kino Parkway)

July 17 - Freedom Park (5000 E. 29th St.-Ramada 2)

July 24 - John F. Kennedy Park (3700 S. La Cholla Bl. - Fiesta Area)

July 31 - Gene C. Reid Park (SW corner of Country Club Road and 22nd Street)

Ribbons will be given to the top three finishers at each Road Race.

Though it's normal to be competitive, Montijo would like to remind people that all events are strictly for fun.

"It is not trials to get into the Olympics or to qualify for regionals. You know sometimes it might feel that way but at the end of the day this is a recreation program that we offer the community," Montijo said. "So we try to make it fun and enjoyable for everyone of all ages."

Montijo says on their opening day June 3, over 150 people participated.

Registration for each event is the night of and 30 minutes before the race starts.

Events could also be canceled due to extreme weather.

For more information, click here.