Shop for free at the Style Swap

MARANA, Ariz. — It’s already that time to go back to school and an organization called the WYMN Collective is helping to make shopping a little easier.

The WYMN Collective is hosting its 3rd annual Style Swap event for the community of all ages to come and shop for free on Sunday July 20 at The Gym of Tucson (4140 W Ina Rd) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jade Blair, founder of WYMN Collective, says if you have clothes you no longer want or need that are in good condition with no rips, stains or smells — you can donate to the cause.

“So they get that experience of having new clothing, something fresh, something, you know, cool if they wanna change up their style and they don’t have to worry about the financial aspect of it. They can just come and shop for free," Blair said.

Clothing and shoe donations are still being accepted for children, teens, women and men at five different locations.

The Gym of Tucson - 4140 W Ina Rd Unit 118

Cultivate Real - 7493 N Oracle Rd Unit 130

The Arena - 9013 E Old Vail Rd Unit 105

Dummbell Lab - 2922 E 22nd St.

Move Pilates - 329 W Franklin St.

This year, three stylists will also be giving free haircuts.

"We have about 22 to 28 slots available the day of the event," Blair said. "First come first serve, so you wanna get here early if you want a haircut."

You are encouraged to bring your own shopping bags.

Blair is asking for more volunteers to help set up on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at the Gym of Tucson and help break down on Sunday after the event.

The items that are leftover will be donated to other organizations in Tucson.

"So women's recovery centers, children centers, men centers, Gospel Rescue Mission is usually where we go with the men," Blair said.

She says she would not be able to do this without the community's help.

You can reach out to Blair on Instagram @wymncollective if you have any questions or would like to volunteer.