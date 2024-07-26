One Tank Trips: Rose Canyon Lake and Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley

SUMERHAVEN, Ariz. (KGUN) — On KGUN 9's 'One Tank Trips,' we're showing you fun places around Southern Arizona where all it takes to get there is a full tank of gas.

This week, April is taking us up Mt. Lemmon. As you wind your way up, cactus turns to trees, and temps begin to drop.

First stop.. Rose Canyon.

If you've never been, you'll find the map at the entrance very helpful. Starr Farrell, with the Coronado National Forrest, tells KGUN there are more than 70 campsites on the grounds.

"Lets say you just want to enjoy the day up here, you can get yourself a day pass, and that's ten dollars, or for the whole year it's sixty dollars," Farrell said.

You can fish, or enjoy nearly 6-acres of hiking around the lake.

As we make our way toward the water, Farrell explains why Rose Canyon doesn't allow boats.

"So this lake was designed for fishing," Farrell said. "It was built for that and that's what we're seeing here so we don't allow any boats, we don't allow any swimming at this lake."

But you'll find plenty of fish. Farrell tells me they stock it once a month with rainbow and brown trout.

And if fishing isn't your thing, there's plenty more to do on the mountain.

From the local shops and restaurants, to the many hiking and picnic areas, you'll find something fun for the whole family.

Huge homemade cookies and pizza... yes please! The Cookie Cabin is clearly a popular spot for locals and visitors.

Once you've fueled up, it's time to head to ski valley. And no, it's not just a winter spot.

"Mt. Lemmon is definitely a summer activity too, and Ski Valley is a good part of that," Ski Valley co-owner said. "I mean we offer our lift ride year-round basically. But in the summertime when its 110 in Tucson, you know if may top out at 80 up here so."

That's right, you can enjoy a scenic ride to the cool mountain top where you'll find even more trails with beautiful views of Tucson. And when you're ready, just catch a ride back down.