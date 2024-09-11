On tap this weekend in Tucson: Live music, markets, cider and beer

Now that summer is nearly behind us, people are starting to venture outside again, and events are popping up all over the city. Try some of these weekend activities on for size.

Goonfest - The original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, is still a good ten days away, but Dragoon Brewing is getting Oktoberfest season in Tucson started early with its annual GoonFest this Friday, Sept. 13, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event will feature live music from the Monsoon Brass Band; the German food truck Haus of Brats, along with Rae's Burgers and Kim's Confections; and, of course, lots of beer. The list of brews includes Dragoon's own Oktoberfest-style "Goonfest" Marzen.

Dragoon Brewing is on Tucson's west side, at 1859 W. Grant Road. Admission is free. The beer and food cost extra.

KGUN 9

Bawker Bawker Cider House's 4-year Anniversary - North Fourth Avenue's only cider house is celebrating four years in business with four new cider flavor releases, including raspberry mango, blueberry rosemary, honey cider and cherry.

The ciders will be available in flight form at a pairing with Bella's Gelato from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday; and a cider and mini-cupcake pairing from noon to 3 on Saturday. Other events, include live music from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Yoga and Pints starting at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday; and a paint and sip session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bawker Bawker is at 400 N. Fourth Ave. Find all of the details on the Bawker Bawker website.

Indigenous Market Vol. 4 - Taking place at The Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St., just west of North Fourth Avenue, this market celebrates Indigenous makers, producing everything from artwork and clothing to crafts and jewelry. The event is free and runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

KGUN 9

Music in the Park - Arizona Symphonic Winds will be joined by the Catalina Foothills High School Marching Band this Saturday, Sept. 14, at its Music in the Park series, held at Morris K. Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.

About 250 of the marching band's members will perform in front of the stage and around the amphitheater before the concert. The music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The Winds recommend people show up early for a good parking spot and seat.

On the Horizon....

Apple Annie's is known for its apple, peach, pumpkin and produce picking, but, with spooky season upon us, its holiday corn maze adds another reason to make the day trip out to Willcox. Get lost in a 12-acre labyrinth where the corn is as high as an elephant's eye starting on Sept. 21. The orchard is located at 2081 W. Hardy Road in Willcox. More details on the Apple Annie's website.